Margaret Hope Moseley 1944 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Margaret Hope Moseley of Springfield, Illinois, formerly of Taylorville, Illinois, passed away on December 24, 2019 in Logansport, Indiana.
Margaret was born October 2, 1944 in Olney, Illinois to Loren and Helen (Colclasure) Petty. She married Donnell Ray Moseley on June 20, 1965, in Clay City. He preceded her in death on October 28, 2009. She was a devoted mother to three daughters and "Nana" to eleven grandchildren. Margaret graduated from Clay City High School, and she received a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and master's degree from Murray State University. She taught for 36 years at Taylorville High School, where she served as the co-chair of the English department. She retired from teaching in 2001, and she remains loved and respected by students and colleagues alike. Margaret moved to Springfield in 2015, where she became active in West Side Christian Churchand the Springfield chapter of PEO. Margaret also enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, reading and travelling.
Surviving are her daughters: Stephanie Moseley of Taylorville, Danielle Hayes of Logansport, IN, (husband Jeffery) and Lenee Lucas of Springfield (husband Blake); grandchildren Hadassah, Moriah, Elijah, Micaiah, Hannah, Jeremiah, Zephaniah and Havilah Hayes; and Roslyn, Leo and Juliet Lucas; sisters, Lorena Pope of Mattoon and Barbara Helpingstine of Salem. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McClure Funeral Home in Taylorville with Pastor Jeffery Hayes officiating. Private burial will take place in Clay City Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, January 3 in the funeral home. Memorials may be left to the Christian County Mental Health Association. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Margaret, or condolences to the family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
