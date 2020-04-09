|
Margaret Jeaneen Braner 1941 - 2020
Rochester, IL—Margaret Jeaneen Braner, 79, formerly of Rochester, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her home in Concordia Village in Springfield, Illinois. She was born on February 22, 1941 in the Florence Crittendon Home in Peoria, Illinois. She was adopted by Russell and Gertrude (Barlow) Meyers on May 8, 1943.
She married Byron Eugene Braner on December 30, 1961 in Springfield, Illinois. She gave birth to a daughter, Angela Dee Braner, on July 24, 1966. Angela preceded her in death, passing on May 22, 2005.
Jeaneen was a graduate of Rochester Grade and High Schools. She worked for several years as a secretary for the State of Illinois and for Warin Motors in Springfield. In the 1970's she began a 35-year career as an Avon Lady for which she received the "Mrs. Albee Award," named after the first Avon Lady, in 2006. She also served for 30 years as a Volunteer for Memorial Hospital in Springfield and won a Volunteer Excellence Award for her commitment and dedication to Lutheran Senior Services. She was a member of the Rochester Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester, Illinois. But her most important role was being a loving wife to Byron, and a devoted mother to Angie.
In 2006 she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. With successful treatment, she was cancer free for 8 years, which allowed her and Byron to travel and run their family farms. In 2014, she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and bravely fought this battle for the last 6 years. Jeaneen was a warrior to the end.
She is survived by her husband, Byron Eugene Braner; her sister Karen Meredith Hart (David); nephews Eric Marion Hart (Jeanne) and Keith Meredith Hart (Cherie); niece Mary Carol Braner; grandnephew Ryan Walter Hart; grandnieces Jessica Elyse Hart, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Harris (Richard) and Courtney Hart Shafer (Caleb); great grandniece Piper Erica Hart; and great grandnephew Theodore Howl Shafer.
Jeaneen was a loving, generous, and godly woman. She loved her family, the church, and mystery novels. We will miss her greatly and take comfort in the knowledge that she is surrounded by the Light of God and is again with her beloved Angie.
Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester is in charge of arrangements. Rev. Samuel Janssen, pastor of Rochester Good Shepherd Lutheran church, will officiate. Interment will be in Rochester Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rochester Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020