|
|
Margaret Josephine "Peggy" Smith 1934 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret Josephine "Peggy" Smith passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
She was born February 24, 1934 in Lanesville, IL, the seventh child of the late Albert and Myrtle Raeger Rogers. She married Ronald Lee Smith, Sr. on June 12, 1952, in Mare Island, CA. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2015.
Peggy attended Lanphier High School. She had a wonderful professional career working at businesses including Smitty's Seat Covers, Franklin Life Insurance Co., and Our Saviour's Parish. She enjoyed the time spent in her retirement period working with her son at Roger A. Smith Upholstery, volunteering at St. Cabrini's Parish and traveling. Her hobbies include membership in the Jacksonville Area Antique Car Club, playing BINGO and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (husband Gary) Budd of Springfield and Nina (husband William) Dvorak of Madison, WI and sons Ronald Lee Smith, Jr., of Springfield, Robert (wife Channing) Smith of Peoria and Roger (wife Gail) Smith of Dawson, IL; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; step siblings, Pamela Sartore and Larry Rogers of Nashville, TN and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and two sons, Jon Michael and Kevin Lynn Smith preceded her in death.
Memorial Gathering: 9-10 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Cabrini Catholic Church.
Memorial Mass: 10 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Cabrini Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Cabrini Catholic Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020