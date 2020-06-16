Margaret Lee "Margie" Michael 1953 - 2020Pleasant Plains, IL—Margaret Lee "Margie" Michael, 66, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.She was born September 10, 1953, to Thomas and Dana (Ross) Pavelonis, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Jim Mayes on July 5, 1985.Margie retired from Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. and was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, crafting, cooking, fishing, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Thomas Lee (Lacy) Michael, Jeffrey Lee (Wendy) Michael, Nick Andrew (Tori) Mayes, Pat Ryan Mayes; grandchildren, Bella, Kaleb, Abby, Lauren, Carson, and Kyle Michael; sisters, Diane (Danny) Gietl and Mary (Greg) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the home of her son, Jeffrey Michael.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made: Memorial Medical Center Cardiovascular Invasive Services.