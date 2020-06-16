Margaret Lee "Margie" Michael
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Lee "Margie" Michael 1953 - 2020
Pleasant Plains, IL—Margaret Lee "Margie" Michael, 66, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born September 10, 1953, to Thomas and Dana (Ross) Pavelonis, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Jim Mayes on July 5, 1985.
Margie retired from Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. and was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, crafting, cooking, fishing, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Thomas Lee (Lacy) Michael, Jeffrey Lee (Wendy) Michael, Nick Andrew (Tori) Mayes, Pat Ryan Mayes; grandchildren, Bella, Kaleb, Abby, Lauren, Carson, and Kyle Michael; sisters, Diane (Danny) Gietl and Mary (Greg) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the home of her son, Jeffrey Michael.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made: Memorial Medical Center Cardiovascular Invasive Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
the home of her son, Jeffrey Michael
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved