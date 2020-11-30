1/
Margaret M. Fritcher
Margaret M. Fritcher 1937 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret M. Fritcher, 83, of Springfield, died at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home.
Margaret was born on April 16, 1937, in Berlin, the daughter of Willard H. and Ruth I. (Hulbert) Mitts. She married Donald L. Fritcher on August 18, 1954, in Springfield. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2014.
She worked as a Nurse's Aide at St. James. Margaret was loving and kind. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Margaret was also preceded in death by her son, Donald A. Fritcher.
She is survived by her sons, William "Tony" (Susan) Fritcher of Springfield, Willard L. Fritcher of Springfield, and Larry G. (companion, Greg) Fritcher of NJ; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Harold Mitts, Marilyn (Robert) Taylor-Ralston, Marlene Kasiki, and Betty McIntire.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
