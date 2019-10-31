Home

Margaret Mary Brooks

Margaret Mary Brooks Obituary
Margaret Mary Brooks 1945 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Margaret Mary Brooks, 74, of Chatham, IL, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at her residence.
Margaret was born on June 15, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Otto and Mary (Lott) Reichert. She married Joseph "Gary" Brooks in 1998, in Chatham, IL.
Margaret graduated from Ursuline Academy. She retired from the State of Illinois Health Care and Family Services All Kids Program. She previously worked at Apartment Finders and Fox Run. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph the Worker and volunteered with various programs for the church. She was named "Woman of the Year" in 2018 at St. Joseph the Worker. Her hobbies included bowling and playing cards, particularly pinochle. Margaret also loved watching and feeding the birds in her backyard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Joe Reichert.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Brooks; daughter, Angela Jimerson of Chatham, IL; son, Jason (wife, Leah) Brooks of Irving, TX; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiancé, Cody Baltusevich) Jimerson of Springfield, IL, Mikey Jimerson of Chatham, IL, and Jaylee Brooks of Irving, TX; brother, John (wife, Madelyne) Reichert; four nephews; and one niece.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. Visitation will begin with a prayer service led by Sr. Judith Pfile O.P.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL, with Rev. Dominic Rankin, officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker, 700 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629; , 2309 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704; or to a .
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
