Margaret Parker

Springfield, IL - Margaret Parker, 65, died at 11:36 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Please see Thursday's SJ-R for complete obituary. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646



