Margaret Parker 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret Parker, 65, of Springfield, died at 11:36 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Margaret was born November 18, 1954, in Springfield, the daughter of Donald and Rosemary Grady Maurer.
She graduated from Lanphier High School. Margaret was employed with the State of Illinois for over 30 years beginning at the Secretary of State. She then went to work for SIU and retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph's Church and volunteered for the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Institute at Memorial Medical Center. She was a three times cancer survivor herself and loved being a grandma and going to the movies with her grandson, Parker.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Billy Maurer; and nephew, Ricky Leaderbrand.
She is survived by her son, Brian (significant other, Chris ) Parker of Springfield; daughter, Melissa (husband, Jason) Ferguson of Springfield; grandson, Parker Benjamin; siblings, Kathy Lee of Arnold, MO and Becky (husband, Gary) Silvernail, Jean (husband, Bob) Morton, Rosie (husband, Rico) Johnson, Geri (husband, Frank) Ramirez, Donnie Maurer, Jimmy Maurer, and Tommy (wife, Mary) Maurer, all of Springfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her beloved dog, Mini.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following visitation.
Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702, Memorial Regional Cancer Center, 701 N. First St., Springfield, IL 62781, or St. Joseph Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.