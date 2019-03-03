|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Reside Dodd 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Margaret "Peggy" Reside Dodd, 82, of Springfield, died at 1:24 pm, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home. She was born December 6, 1936 in Pleasant Plains to John and Sarah (Conner) Reside, and they preceded her in death. She married Donnie Dodd on January 19, 1958, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2011. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Willard, John, Donald and Tommy.
She is survived by her fiancé, Roger Schumacher, three sons: John of Springfield, Tom in Hines VA Hospital in Hines, IL, and Joseph (Jessica) of Quincy, seven grandchildren: Sarah (Adam) Goone and Katie Swartz of Chatham, Valerie Dodd of Iowa, Catherine Dodd of Springfield, Amanda Dodd of Georgia and Adam Dodd of Idaho, five great-grandchildren: Jackson, Peyton and Dexton Goone, Alison and Andrew Swartz, several nieces and nephews, daughter-in-law, Kelly Dodd, two brothers, Kenneth and Kermit, and sister, Joan Kaplan.
Peggy was a guide at the Old State Capitol and retired from the State of Illinois Computer Center in 2002. She was a member of West Side Christian Church.
Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service:10:00 am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Pastor Greg Busboom officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Memphis, TN, , or Hines VA Hospital in Hines, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019