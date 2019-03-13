|
Margaret (Marge) Schuyler 1917 - 2019
Athens, IL—Margaret (Marge) B. Schuyler, age 101, of Athens, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Heritage Hospice in Springfield.
Marge was born on November 20, 1917 in Sigel, IL the daughter of Christian and Anna Neimann Deters.
Marge married William Schuyler on July 9, 1941 and he preceded her in death in 1983.
She also is preceded in death by both parents; all of her siblings; four sons, Larry, Tom, Ed and Pat; one daughter, Linda Monska; one granddaughter, Anita Masset.
She is survived by her five daughters, Anna (Reggie South) Masset, Betty (Gene) LeGrand, Mary Engleton, Phyllis (Dale) Lewis, Alice (Doug) Sanders; one son, Rick Schuyler; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She graduated from St. Michael's Grade School. Marge later graduated from St. Francis High School in Teutoplis at age 17.
Marge worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur as a practical nurse from 1934-1941.
She was awarded "Our Lady of Good Counsel, Women of Distinction Award" on June 16, 2018 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Springfield, IL.
Visitation for Marge will be held on March 14, 2019 from 4-6:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, IL. Funeral Mass will be held on March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Athens, IL.
Memorials can be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, or .
Burial will be held at Macon Cemetery, in Macon, IL.
Msgr. Thomas Holinga will be officiating.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is taking care of the Schuyler family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019