Margaret T. Melkush 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret T. Melkush, 99, of Springfield passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Home. She was born June 18, 1921, in Tovey, IL, the daughter of William and Minnie Berta Hake. She married Ernest (Judd) Melkush at Ft. Lewis, WA in October 1942.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Terry) Lucas and Patricia (George) Wright both of Springfield; seven granddaughters, Christine Lucas (Rich Clough), Colleen (William) Cavanagh, Catherine (Gilbert) Sison, Carrie (Rick) Chapman, Courtney (Joseph) Wladyka, Sarah (Eric) Danner, and Melanie (Aaron) Mazrim; 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; three brothers, John, Bernard, and Thomas Hake; and four sisters, Katherine Hake, Elizabeth Lazarz, Mary Corso, and Ethel Ferrari.
She was a lifelong member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and St. Agnes Altar Society.
She took care of her family as a homemaker, but also held jobs at Sangamo Electric and The Monarch.
Private family services will be held and a celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, the Alzheimer's Association
, or St. Joseph's Home.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems