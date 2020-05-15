|
Margaret T. Smith 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Margaret T. Smith, 93, of Springfield died at 6:30 A.M., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Heritage Health. She was born March 27, 1927 in Springfield to Mario and Aida (Spigarelli) Ippoliti. She married Robert D. Smith April 10, 1948 and he preceded her in death March 5, 2009.
She is survived by one daughter, Therese (Rich) Vinson of Springfield; two sons, Robert (Kris) Smith of Springfield and Stephen Smith of Cedar Park, Texas; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Adam; and four brothers, Dominic, John, Oliver and Orlando Ippoliti, and two sisters, Joann McAfee and Alda Gorey.
Margaret retired from the State of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services after 21 years of service.
Margaret was a member of The Church of the Little Flower and member of the Lady's Guild.
She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's/great-grandchildren's many sporting events, plays, school programs and musical performances. Christmas Eve dinner was a tradition that she and our grandpa loved hosting. Her "Italian" spaghetti was a family favorite. At Easter we would all look forward to her "Ciambelle" (Easter bread). Each one was carefully shaped into a letter signifying each family member's first name. She enjoyed golfing and she and dad were regulars at Bergen Park where she made her two holes-in-one.
A private service at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 16 to May 17, 2020