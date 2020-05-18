|
Marjorie "Marge" Anne (Saner) Macpherson 1930 - 2020
Tualatin, OR—Marjorie Anne Saner Macpherson, 89, a Springfield, IL resident for most of her life, passed away on May 15, 2020 at Brookdale River Valley Landing in Tualatin, Oregon.
Marge was born in Springfield on December 30, 1930 , the daughter of the late Harry Carl Saner & Marie Bode Saner. Her brother, Richard C. Saner (Dick), preceded her in death in 2002. She graduated from Springfield High School and the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. After graduation, Marge worked as a home economist prior to her marriage to Alexander E. Macpherson on April 24, 1954.
Friends, family and food were the center of Marge's active life. She was an excellent cook, sharing her affection through cookies baked for family, neighbors and friends; she was a competitive golfer, enjoyed biking, tennis and league bowling for many years, was an avid bridge, rummy and poker player, and stitched beautiful needlepoint gifts when the weather kept her off of the golf course. She was a very proud grandmother, enjoying visits with her children and grandchildren, always staying current on their travels and activities. Marge loved warmer climates, particularly the beaches and golf courses of South Carolina and Florida, and moved to Oregon in 2014 to be near family, but Springfield was always home.
Marge is survived by son, Robert A. Macpherson and his wife; daughter, Ann Rice and her husband David, four grandchildren, nieces Susan Hampton and Julie Graves and nephew David Saner and their extended families.
A private celebration of life will be held at a future date, with inurnment to take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield, IL.
Gifts in Marge's memory may be made to the Springfield Office, 2309 W White Oaks Dr Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S Walnut St, Springfield, IL 62704, or a local food bank.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020