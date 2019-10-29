|
Margery Ann Shaudis 1926 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Margery Ann Shaudis, 93, of Chatham, died at 5:24 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care.
Margery was born on August 24, 1926 in Chicago, the daughter of Charles and Mary Stevens Yuska. She married William Joseph Shaudis on January 11, 1947; he preceded her in death on September 5, 1994.
Margery worked for A & P Grocery Store and Sears for several years. In her later years, at Reflections Memory Care, she enjoyed spending time with her friend, Josephine.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Margery Eilts of Springfield and Carol Davis of Chatham; four grandchildren, Thomas (wife, Crystal) Lamsargis and Matthew (wife, Shawna) Lamsargis, both of Springfield, Brian (wife, Brenda) Davis of Springfield, and Christopher Davis of Kirkwood, MO; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. A Funeral Ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Tom Swegle officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatham Fire Protection District, 1 Fireman Sq., Chatham, IL 62629.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019