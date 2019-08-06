|
|
Marguerite M. Bentley (Matthews) 1938 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Marguerite M. (Matthews) Bentley, 81, 0f Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at her home.
Marguerite was born on May 11, 1938, daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth Matthews. She married Larry Bentley on September 22, 1957. She was preceded in death by their youngest son, Steven Paul Bentley, and her sister, Mary Lou Matthews.
She graduated from Petersburg High School and was secretary for the chief mechanical engineer at Central Illinois Public Service (CIPS) in Springfield. Marguerite and her husband left Springfield in 1973 and moved to Strafford, PA. After being a homemaker prior to their three sons going to college, she became a teacher's aide at New Eagle Elementary School in Wayne, PA. Later she became the owner of Avondale West Art Supply in Wayne, PA.
Marguerite and her husband retired to St. Augustine, FL in 1992. They founded Bentley Publishing Corporation in Jacksonville, FL and with their youngest son, Steven, published magazines in the real estate industry. They retired for a second time and returned to Springfield in 2003. Marguerite was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Springfield.
She is survived by: Larry, husband of 61 years; two son, Lt. Colonel James (Dr. Angela) Bentley of Springfield, David (Holly) Bentley of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren: Matthew of New York City, Steven and Robert of Springfield, Sophia and David of Phoenix; brother, Donald (Karen) Matthews of Springfield; sister-in-law, Dolores Turley of Chatham; brother-in-law, Jack (Betty) Bentley of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Marguerite's wishes, graveside services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chatham Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Phillips officiating. Casual dress is requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Illinois Foodbank, 1937 East Cook Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation was accorded by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019