|
|
Maria L. Hamlin 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Maria L. Hamlin, 84, of Springfield, IL, passed away at Memorial Medical Center on Friday May 1st, 2020.
Maria was born in Monterry, Mexico on August 25, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Hamlin and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby F. Hamlin; her sons, Michael Hamlin of Riverton and David (wife, Barbara) Hamlin of Springfield; 10 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters Society and the President of the Spanish American Club. Maria volunteered at food pantries and also volunteered at the voting polls. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was married to her husband Bobby Hamlin for 65 years.
Private family services are being held on Wednesday May 6th, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield. Following the services, Maria will be laid to rest at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Pastor Larry Hansen will be officiating.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020