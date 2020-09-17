Marian Coers 1935 - 2020

Washington, IN—Marian Coers, 85, of Washington, passed away at 1:06 am Saturday at Daviess Community Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1935 in Springfield, Illinois to Nicholas and Elizabeth (Massaro) Lapicola.

Marian was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, American Legion Auxiliary, where she had served as past-president, VFW Auxiliary, and the Knights of Columbus. Marian was known for her green thumb with which she could grow anything in her garden. She also enjoyed all sorts of crafts and made her family afghans as keepsakes.

Surviving are her children Janet Plahn of Vincennes, Michael J. Coers of Washington; three grandchildren Kathryn Plahn, Matthew Plahn, and Elizabeth "Izzy" Plahn; a sister Nancy McCarthy of Springfield, Illinois; and her dog Sadie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather Tony Dinora; her husband Oliver J. Coers whom she married on June 12, 1953 and preceded her on December 10, 2012; and a son in-law Hank Plahn III.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Ferguson officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois.



