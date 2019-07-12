|
|
Marian E. Horton 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marian E. "GRANNY" Horton, 84, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on March 10, 1935 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Lucille E. Merrill and Lucius D. Horton.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Officiating.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel at 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 13 to July 14, 2019