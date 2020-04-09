|
Marian Louise (Hoard) Marsaglia 1932 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Marian Louise (Hoard) Marsaglia, 87, formerly of Thayer passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Life's Journey in Taylorville after battling Alzheimer's.
She was born August 12, 1932 in Auburn, the daughter of Edward and Josephine Smock Hoard. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Chester, Bob and Raymond; four sisters, Margaret Dorsey, Loretta Cloyd, Lucille Cummings and Josephine Hemberger and a son-in-law.
She married Jim Marsaglia on December 10, 1949, they were married 59 years and he preceded her in death on August 4, 2009.
Marian attended Auburn High School. She worked for Franklin Life before attending beauty school in 1958. She received her registered cosmetologist certificate and opened her beauty shop in her home until 1980. She then went to work for Dickey-john Corp in 1979 and retired in 1998.
Marian was a member of the Thayer United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed having family get togethers, playing cards, weekly bingo, shopping trips with her sisters and eating out with family and friends.
Surviving her are one daughter, Linda Smith of Virden; four sons, Jim (Shelley) Marsaglia of Girard, Joe (Sarah) Marsaglia of Taylorville, Jeff (Gerri) Marsaglia and Frank (Jan) Marsaglia both of Thayer; 10 grandchildren, Bradley (Sarah) Smith, Jennie Marsaglia, Diana (Chris) Hutchinson, Dacia Marsaglia, Alex (Victoria) Marsaglia, Emily (Richard) Britz, Casara Marsaglia, Joslyn Williamson, Kenadi Fuller and Slaton Liss; eight great-grandchildren, Braydon and Tyler Smith, Ryker and Lyric Hutchinson, Hallie Britz, Emmett Williamson, Isabella and Elliott Marsaglia; one sister, Erma Fedor of Huston, TX; Godchild, Kay (John) Corbin of Amherst, OH; several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Burial will be in Virden Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Thayer Methodist Church, PO Box 51, Thayer, IL 62689.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020