Marian Reinbold
Marian Reinbold 1925 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Marian Reinbold, 94, of Springfield, died at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Marian was born on August 30, 1925 in Springfield, the daughter of John and Helen Prohaska Jacober. She married Richard "Dick" Reinbold on January 16, 1943 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church; he preceded her in death on June 29, 2011.
Marian was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Evelyn Cox Pettit and Helen Mae Rosa; and a son-in-law, George Washburn.
She is survived by a daughter, Jeannie Washburn of Springfield; her "other daughter," Diann Judd; and three nephews.
Funeral Mass: 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2000 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield with Rev. Clint Honkomp, OP, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance for churches will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 130 people at one time. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
