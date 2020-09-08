Marian S. "Anne" Barker 1954 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Anne died peacefully at home in her sleep on September 7, 2020.
She was born in Springfield and graduated from Ursuline Academy. She received both a B.A. and J.D. degree from Loyola University of Chicago. She also earned an MLS from the University of Illinois-Urbana/Champaign. She worked for the Attorney General's office of the State of Illinois until retiring in 1995 to raise her two children.
Anne is survived by her husband, Robert Barker; children, Rachel Barker of Chicago and Joseph Barker of Denver; sister, Elizabeth (Marc) Broemmelsiek and nephew Luke Broemmelsiek of Arlington Heights and her two cats, Pippa and Max.
She was predeceased by her parents, Steven and Marian Sargent, and brother Mark Sargent.
Anne was a member of King Daughter's Circle. Her life was centered around her family, home and Catholic faith. Anne was a master baker and enjoyed making cakes, pies, and cookies for her family and friends.
Memorial Mass: 10:00 am, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Jim Isaacson officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. John's Breadline or the Animal Protective League.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com