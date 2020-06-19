Marian (DeVriend) Taylor 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marian (DeVriend) Taylor, 89, of Springfield, IL passed away at Heritage Health on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
Marian was born on September 11, 1930 in Sheboygan, WI to Adrian and Minnie DeVriend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean W. Taylor; her son, Mark; her parents; and her brother John and two sisters, Frances and Joan.
Marian is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Clark (Gary) and Lisa Price, both of Springfield; three grandchildren, Jennifer Armitage (Michael), Gregory Clark (Carissa), and Ashley Price; seven great grandchildren, Carley, Will, Ella, Ciara, Kylie, Quentez, and Grayson.
Marian loved doing crossword, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She attended nursing school in Springfield and worked as a secretary at Charles C. Thomas Publishing for many years.
A visitation will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street, on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 9am till the time of the private funeral service at 10am. Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guest allowed to see the family at a time.
Pastor Ken Gennicks of Athens Christian Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made out to the American Cancer Society.
Springfield, IL—Marian (DeVriend) Taylor, 89, of Springfield, IL passed away at Heritage Health on Tuesday June 16, 2020.
Marian was born on September 11, 1930 in Sheboygan, WI to Adrian and Minnie DeVriend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean W. Taylor; her son, Mark; her parents; and her brother John and two sisters, Frances and Joan.
Marian is survived by her two daughters, Sharon Clark (Gary) and Lisa Price, both of Springfield; three grandchildren, Jennifer Armitage (Michael), Gregory Clark (Carissa), and Ashley Price; seven great grandchildren, Carley, Will, Ella, Ciara, Kylie, Quentez, and Grayson.
Marian loved doing crossword, sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She attended nursing school in Springfield and worked as a secretary at Charles C. Thomas Publishing for many years.
A visitation will be held at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home, 530 North 5th Street, on Tuesday June 23, 2020 from 9am till the time of the private funeral service at 10am. Burial will take place at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
The funeral home will be observing CDC and IDFPR guidelines; all attendees are required to wear face-coverings upon entering the building. Only 10 guest allowed to see the family at a time.
Pastor Ken Gennicks of Athens Christian Church will be officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made out to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.