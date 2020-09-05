Marianne Elizabeth Rakers 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marianne Elizabeth Rakers, 77, of Springfield, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by family.
Marianne was born on June 29, 1943, in Lincoln, the daughter of Orville and Anna Stuan Minder and grew up on the Minder Farm. She married Raymond Edward Rakers on March 2, 1968, in Springfield at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Marianne was a graduate of Lincoln High School and SIU's Vocational Technical Institute. She learned to fly a plane, worked at Illinois Bell, and was a military wife before dedicating herself to her family.
Everyone who knew Marianne loved her big smile and infectious laugh. Her love of kids shined as she raised her five children and ran a home daycare. She enjoyed her years as a teacher's aide at Christ the King School, sang in the church choir, and loved attending her kids' sporting events and activities.
Marianne was a talented seamstress, having sewn her daughter's prom dress and countless Halloween costumes. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, steak burgers, ice cream runs with her kids, and Friday happy hour with her husband and besties, Jeannette and Bob Rakers. Marianne's biggest joy in life was her family. She loved when her grandchildren called her "Mimi."
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Raymond Rakers of Springfield; five children, Laura (Dan) Mlacnik of Pleasant Plains, Raymond "Jay" (Ann) Rakers of Godfrey, Kim (Michael) Cummins of Springfield, Megan (Ryan) Stegeman of Chatham, and Robert "Bob" (Jenna) Rakers of Dardenne Prairie, MO; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Gary (Cindy) Minder of Lincoln; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Parish, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, with Rev. Christopher House and Rev. Monsignor David S. Lantz, co-celebrants. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 175 guests at one time.
A private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's-Springfield," to take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Please visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/IL-Illinois?fr_id=13435&pg=entry
and search for "Team Mimi."
The family would like to thank the Memorial Home Hospice Care Team. We are grateful for the loving care provided to Marianne.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.