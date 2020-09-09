Marianne Wilhite 1926 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Marianne E Wilhite, formerly of Taylorville, passed away at 3:25am on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Scott County Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born on November 1, 1926 in Taylorville, the daughter of Glen and Pha (Yockey) Love. Marianne married Robert Wilhite in 1953 and he preceded her in death in 1991.
Survivors include her daughters: Patricia Barrow (Randy) of New Berlin and Carol Iskrzycki (Matt) of Highland; granddaughters: Maribeth Tobin (Shaun), Sarah Johnson (Eric), Jessica Iskrzycki, and Rachel Iskrzycki; great grandchildren: Austin Tobin, Bradley Tobin, Haley Tobin, and Merric Johnson; brothers: James Love (Lois) of Mattoon, William Love of Huntington Beach, California, and Kenneth Love (Karen) of Arcola; sister: Shirley Critchlow of Quincy, California; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: Harold Love and Robert Love; and a brother in infancy.
She worked for the Illinois State Library in 1987 where she was awarded Employee of the Month by Jesse White, Secretary of State in 1997. She retired in 1999 as an Administrative Assistant in the Library Development Division.
A funeral service for Mrs. Wilhite will take place at 11am on Monday, September 14, 2020 at McClure Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Kerns officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10am until the service at 11am in the funeral home on Monday. Due to the pandemic, all health department guidelines will be followed including wearing of masks. Memorials in Marianne's memory may be left to Davis Memorial Christian Church. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Marianne, or condolences to her family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com
