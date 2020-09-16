Marie "Mickie" Bolash 1925 - 2020
Divernon, IL—Marie "Mickie" Bolash, 95 of Divernon went home to Jesus, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born June 19, 1925 in Lincoln the daughter of John and Rose Donath Tumulty.
Mickie married Louis Bolash at St. Joseph's Church, Springfield on June 1, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 19, 2015. She was also preceded by her parents.
Mickie worked at Sangamo Electric making airplane parts during WWII. She worked for the Department of Public Aid for 23 years retiring in 1987. Mickie was a charter member of Divernon American Legion Auxiliary and the Divernon Fireflies. She was member of New Life Family Church in Auburn. Mickie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She devoted her life to and was a lover of Jesus. She taught herself to crochet and blessed numerous people with gifts of afghans, doilies, hats, scarfs, and snowflakes. Mickie wrote an auto-biography and most importantly she cherished her family.
Surviving are five children, Mary Lou (Sam) Fugate and Michael (Linda) Bolash both of Divernon, Theresa (David) Brock of Pontiac, Pej (Bill) Clark of Bloomington, and Cass (Ronald) Dockery of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry of Gainesville, GA, Larry (Bev) of Athens, and Jack of Springfield; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation Rites were accorded.
As per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate masks are required.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at New Family Life Church in Auburn. Burial will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Divernon at a later date.
Memorials may be made to New Life Family Church Building Fund, Divernon Fire Department or Divernon American Legion.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com