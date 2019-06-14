Home

Marie Downs


Marie Downs 1917 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Marie E. Downs, age 101, of Sherman, formerly of Williamsville, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Villas Senior Care Community.
Marie was born September 12, 1917 in Elkhart, IL the parents of Charles James and Mary (Grennan) Loomis.
She is survived by four sons, Harold M. Downs, Paul T. Downs, John H. Downs, and Charles J. Downs; three daughters, Joanne Wheatley, Marlene Trueblood, and Dorothy Downs; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Shawgo as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Howard R. "Red" Downs, three brothers, Edward, Martin and Charles Loomis; one sister, Ellen Loomis; a son Darrell Downs; one daughter, Kathleen Poteet and one granddaughter, Candace M. Downs.
Marie graduated from Elkhart High School. She was a member of St. John's Vianney Church in Sherman. Marie also volunteered at the Villas Senior Care Community years prior to her residence there.
She really enjoyed painting, reading and most of all spending time with her family.
Visitation for Marie will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM at St. John's Vianney Catholic Church in Sherman, IL. Mass for Marie will immediately follow at 10:00 AM at St. John's Vianney in Sherman.
Rev. George Nellikunnel will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to "."
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens is assisting the Downs family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 15 to June 16, 2019
