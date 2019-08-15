|
Marie Dunbar Baise 1929 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Marie Dunbar Baise, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. She was born September 30, 1929, in Garlin, Kentucky the daughter of W.P. and Flora Kearns Dunbar. She married James A. Baise on October 30, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1993.
She is survived by two sons, James Michael Baise (wife, Dr. Lynne Boyle-Baise) of Bloomington, IN and Jeffrey Dunbar Baise (Kathy Martin Newingham) of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Baise was a devoted farm wife and mother, having worked alongside her husband and sons on the family farm. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed as a bookkeeper for Farm Business Farm Management Bookkeeping Service in Jacksonville for many years. She also worked at the Pisgah Elevator. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was kind and loving and was devoted to her family. She was an avid reader and a serious card player.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the Jacksonville Public Library. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019