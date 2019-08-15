Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Baise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Dunbar Baise


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Dunbar Baise Obituary
Marie Dunbar Baise 1929 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Marie Dunbar Baise, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. She was born September 30, 1929, in Garlin, Kentucky the daughter of W.P. and Flora Kearns Dunbar. She married James A. Baise on October 30, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 23, 1993.
She is survived by two sons, James Michael Baise (wife, Dr. Lynne Boyle-Baise) of Bloomington, IN and Jeffrey Dunbar Baise (Kathy Martin Newingham) of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Baise was a devoted farm wife and mother, having worked alongside her husband and sons on the family farm. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and was employed as a bookkeeper for Farm Business Farm Management Bookkeeping Service in Jacksonville for many years. She also worked at the Pisgah Elevator. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville. She was kind and loving and was devoted to her family. She was an avid reader and a serious card player.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church or the Jacksonville Public Library. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now