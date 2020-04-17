|
Marie E. Fiaush 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marie E. Fiaush, 89, of Springfield died at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Centennial Pointe Senior Living. She was born on April 21, 1930, in Springfield, IL, to Walter and Marie E. (Nollsch) Hood. She married John Charles "Jack" Fiaush on November 5, 1960, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother Albert (Marge) Hood.
Marie is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Jim) Ackerman of Springfield; two sons, Jim (Amy) Fiaush of Chatham, and Tom (Jayne) Fiaush of Springfield; seven grandchildren (Emily, Michael, Luke, Connor, Maggie, Andrew, and Matthew); brother-in-law Don (Judy) Fiaush; and several nieces and nephews.
Marie was a lifelong resident of Springfield. She worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for almost 14 years and for the Illinois Association of Tobacco and Candy for 18 years.
She raised her family in Val-E-Vue where she made many lifelong friends. Family was very important to Marie, and she was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of Christ the King Church. Marie willingly volunteered at various schools in Springfield and at Memorial Medical Center for many years.
After she lost her husband, she moved to Seasons Under the Oaks senior living, where she was very involved in the activities there and had many friends.
In January 2019, she again moved to Centennial Pointe. Marie and her family loved the staff who provided her with exceptional care.
We want to give a special thanks to nurse Kelly and physical therapist Liz from Encompass Home Health for their care and compassion during the last year of Marie's life.
All services are private family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047
