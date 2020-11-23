1/1
Marie F. West Ebe
1935 - 2020
Marie F. West Ebe 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marie F. West Ebe, 85, of Springfield, Illinois, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mill Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Springfield. Marie was born March 17, 1935, in Barbourville, Kentucky, the daughter of John T. and Lela Mae Prichard Farmer. She married Roy West Jr. on Oct. 30, 1954, in Jellico, Tennessee. They later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Dennis Ray West; and nine brothers and sisters.
Marie graduated from Barbourville High School and earned her licensed practical nursing license at the Capital Area Career Center in Springfield. She worked as an LPN at HSHS St. John's Hospital for many years. She was of the American Baptist faith.
Marie is survived by two sons, Roy (wife, Stacy) West of Pawnee and Chris (wife, Danielle) West of Springfield; one daughter, Libby (husband, Tim) Jenkins, of Springfield; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother, J.B. (wife, Hazel) Farmer, and two sisters, Wilma (husband, Matt) Garrison and Billie Franklin, all of Barbourville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation was held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Barbourville Cemetery in Barbourville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Marie West Ebe. Online condolences may be expressed at curryfh.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Curry Funeral Home
407 Carroll St.
Pawnee, IL 62558
217-625-3321
