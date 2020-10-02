Marie Hale 1936 - 2020

Houston, TX—Marie "Meme" Hale, 83, died July 3, 2020 in Houston, TX after a brief illness.

A resident of Springfield for most of her life, Marie was well known as a regular at the Lake of the Ozarks where she enjoyed her retirement at her second home. She spent her time with her great friend and neighbor Gloria Jones keeping track of the local news, hosting pool parties and boat rides, and throwing unforgettable Fourth of July family reunions. Over cocktails and conversations, she attracted many friends at the lake. In 2016 at age 80, she and her dog Lilly moved to Houston to enjoy warmer winters and cheer on the Houston Astros.

Marie was born October 6, 1936 in Omaha, NE the daughter of Ralph C. Everhart Sr. and Amelia Dohm Everhart. Together with her brother Ralph C. Everhart, Jr. the family settled in Girard, IL where she graduated from Girard High School and later attended the University of Florida at Gainesville. Marie's career included working for the State of Illinois and later for US Senator Charles Percy.

Marie married James T. Overaker in 1958 and they had three children who survive; Mark (Katryn) Overaker of Houston, TX; Lorraine (Bruce) Ferry of Springfield, IL; and Matthew Overaker (partner Rolando Rebellon) of Houston, TX. There are four surviving grandchildren Elizabeth, Katherine, and Will Ferry, and Alexis Overaker.

In 1983 Marie married Joseph R. Hale and the couple moved to Shawneetown, IL where she worked part time for his law firm and built a swimming pool so family would come visit. She and Joe threw holiday parties, traveled around the country, and as avid Republicans collected hundreds of elephants around the house. After Joe passed, Marie returned to Springfield and The Lake of the Ozarks with the elephants to be near her family and friends.

Marie wanted no funeral, but there will be a private family reunion and remembrance in July 2021. In lieu of flowers adopt a dog or support the Springfield APL.



