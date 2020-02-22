The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Marie J. Aiello


1930 - 2020
Marie J. Aiello Obituary
Marie J. Aiello 1930 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Marie J. Aiello, 90, of Sherman, died at 7:55 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Country Lane Memory Care.
Marie was born on February 16, 1930 in Springfield, the daughter of Peter and Ruby Bell DeRose. She married Jasper Joseph Aiello on November 5, 1949 in Springfield; he preceded her in death on June 24, 2015.
Marie was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School. She was employed with the State of IL, Department of Public Aid, for 17 years and Sangamon County for 11 years. Marie enjoyed dancing with her husband, shopping; especially shoes, attending shows at Sangamon State but most importantly entertaining and spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son at birth, Gary Aiello; and a sister, Dorothy Patterson.
She is survived by her son, Tom (wife, Mona) Aiello of Athens; and her daughter, Mary Lynn (husband, Kevin) Marrie of Springfield.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. George Philip Nellikunnel, S.A.C., officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
