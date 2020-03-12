|
Mariel B. Perko 1939 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Mariel B. Perko, 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020, at her winter home in Yuma, AZ.
Mariel was born on January 17, 1939, the daughter of Langdon and Mary McFarland. She married Larry Perko on December 15, 1983.
She is survived by her husband, Larry; two sisters, Lael Farley and Sharon Deere; seven children, Richard (wife, Josie) Blankenship, Max (wife, Janet) Blankenship, Leslie (husband, William) Kulavic, Jodi Perko, David Perko, Martha (husband, Tony) Wasinger, and Larry (wife, Susan) Perko. Mariel was the proud grandma of 20 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way.
Mariel enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading, and sharing pictures of her family. She was an animal lover and loved jeeping in the desert with friends. Mariel had a big heart and touched the lives of so many. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life: Family will receive friends for lunch and fellowship from 12pm-4pm on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 335 S. 4th St., Riverton. Sharing about and remembering Mariel will be at 12:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020