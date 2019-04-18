|
|
Marilyn Ann Martin 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn Ann Martin, 77, of Springfield, died at 3:10 am, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born on March 4, 1942, in Springfield, to William E. and Lucille (Shinnick) Kerske. She married James J. Martin on June 29, 1963 and he survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Leigh Ann (Terry) Myers of Williamsville, Stephanie L. (Robert) Danielson of Springfield and Tracy J. Leka of Sherman; seven grandchildren, Andrea (Dan) Kuhlman, Alisha (Chris) Riggen, Caitlyn Danielson, Alexandria Leka, Taylor Danielson, Zane Danielson and Chase Leka; two great grandchildren, Sam and Tori; two sisters, Linda Kerske of Colorado and Kathy (Brock) Dunlap of New Berlin; three brothers, Bill Kerske of Springfield, John (Rose Williams) Kerske, and James (Sarah) Kerske, both of Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Nancy Perry and one brother, Robert Kerske.
Marilyn coached volleyball and led Girl Scouts. She loved watching her grandchildren in all sorts of activities. She was an avid gardener and loved dancing with her husband.
She retired from CWLP and the Dallman Power Plant after 20 years of service.
The family will host a memorial mass at 11:00 am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Cabrini Church with Reverend Kevin Mann officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in July 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cabrini Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019