Marilyn B. Bidwell 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marilyn B. Bidwell, 79, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 11:45 pm Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Cedar Hurst Assisted Living, her daughter by her side.
Marilyn was born September 29, 1940 the daughter of Benjamin and Augusta (Lefrere) Evans. She graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1958.
Marilyn married Roger L. Bidwell, October 14, 1961 in Springfield, and he preceded her in death, December 22, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Mark Evans.
Marilyn retired in 2014 from the YMCA where she served for over 33 years as the Soccer Program Secretary. She was a member of Kings Daughters Progress Circle and the PEO Sisterhood Chapter E.Q. She and her family were members of Third Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Bidwell of Springfield, two nephews; Scott Evans of Savoy, IL and Michael (Cathy) Evans of Champaign, IL, three great nephews: Fletcher, Parker and Spencer Evans, and her sister-in-law, Judy Evans of Champaign, IL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield, IL where a visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30 am till 10:30 am. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed of 10 guest allowed at one time and face mask required. A private family service will be held, Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will be next to her husband Roger in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kings Daughters Organization Foundation of Land of Lincoln P.O. Box 2087 Springfield, IL 62705 or the PEO Chapter E.Q. c/o Cathy Slater 7675 Canterbury Dr. Springfield, IL 62712, or the YMCA Att. Sue Jackson P.O. Box 155 Springfield, IL 62705
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424
Springfield, IL—Marilyn B. Bidwell, 79, a lifelong resident of Springfield, passed away at 11:45 pm Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Cedar Hurst Assisted Living, her daughter by her side.
Marilyn was born September 29, 1940 the daughter of Benjamin and Augusta (Lefrere) Evans. She graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1958.
Marilyn married Roger L. Bidwell, October 14, 1961 in Springfield, and he preceded her in death, December 22, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Mark Evans.
Marilyn retired in 2014 from the YMCA where she served for over 33 years as the Soccer Program Secretary. She was a member of Kings Daughters Progress Circle and the PEO Sisterhood Chapter E.Q. She and her family were members of Third Presbyterian Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Bidwell of Springfield, two nephews; Scott Evans of Savoy, IL and Michael (Cathy) Evans of Champaign, IL, three great nephews: Fletcher, Parker and Spencer Evans, and her sister-in-law, Judy Evans of Champaign, IL.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 505 E. Allen St. Springfield, IL where a visitation will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:30 am till 10:30 am. CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed of 10 guest allowed at one time and face mask required. A private family service will be held, Rev. Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will be next to her husband Roger in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Springfield.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kings Daughters Organization Foundation of Land of Lincoln P.O. Box 2087 Springfield, IL 62705 or the PEO Chapter E.Q. c/o Cathy Slater 7675 Canterbury Dr. Springfield, IL 62712, or the YMCA Att. Sue Jackson P.O. Box 155 Springfield, IL 62705
Arrangements are in the care of Bisch and Son Funeral Home 544-5424
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.