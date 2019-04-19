|
|
Marilyn D. Israel 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn D. Israel, 87, of Springfield, died at 5:58 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born February 29, 1932 in Manchester, IL to Charles and Alma Blakeman Martin. She married William E. Israel on June 17, 1951 and he preceded her in death on June 20, 2018.
She is survived by her three sons, Douglas E. (Debra) Israel of Springfield, Gregory M. (Sue) Israel of O'Fallon, MO, and Richard A. (Ellen) Israel Sr. of Roselle, IL; one sister Pauline Harris of Richmond, VA; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, Charles W. Martin; and two sisters, Alice Brooks and Audrey Kemp.
Prior to living in Springfield, Marilyn was a resident of Roodhouse, IL. She was a cashier at Roodhouse National Bank, now FirstBank, and retired after 29 and a half years of service. Marilyn was very active in Laurel United Methodist Church. She was also involved in the P.E.O. Chapter, D.C. and was the past President of the Roodhouse Chapter, B.U.
Visitation: 11 am – 1 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Dr. Kent Lolling officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel United Methodist Church or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019