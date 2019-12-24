|
Marilyn D. Roderick 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn D. Roderick, 94, of Springfield, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on July 31, 1925 in Springfield to Russell and Irene Reavley Daigh.
Mrs. Roderick is survived by three children: Sue (Christopher) Bouck of Denver, CO., Karen (William) Gutmann of Springfield and Craig (Sara) Roderick of Jasper, AL., six grandchildren: Abigail, Lucas and Jenna Bouck, Lauren (Michael) Smestad, Alexander Roderick and Lindsay (Erikas) Zolis, three great-grandchildren: Emilija and Grantas Zolis and Elin Smestad and one sister Janice Newton. She was preceded in death by one son Kirk Roderick, one granddaughter Kari Gutmann and siblings Robert Daigh and Judith Eubanks.
Marilyn graduated from the University of Illinois and worked for the State of Illinois retiring after thirty years as the Section Chief of the Social Security Disability Program. She was a member of the American Businesswomen's Association as well as several bridge clubs and golf leagues. Marilyn was a supporter of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra and she volunteered at Memorial Medical Center.
Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Symphony Orchestra or to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019