Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
(217) 544-5424
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Firefighters Lake Club
940 West Lake Shore Drive
Springfield, IL
View Map
Marilyn D. Roderick


1925 - 2019
Marilyn D. Roderick Obituary
Marilyn D. Roderick 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn D. Roderick, 94, of Springfield, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Firefighters Lake Club, 940 West Lake Shore Drive, Springfield, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Symphony Orchestra or to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
