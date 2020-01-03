|
|
Marilyn D. Roderick 2019
Springfield, IL—Marilyn D. Roderick, 94, of Springfield, passed away on December 21, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Firefighters Lake Club, 940 West Lake Shore Drive, Springfield, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Symphony Orchestra or to the Memorial Medical Center Foundation and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020