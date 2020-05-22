|
|
Marilyn Domenici Knudsen 1957 - 2020
Edwardsville, IL—Marilyn Domenici Knudsen, age 62, of Troy, Illinois, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 20, 1957, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of the late Peter Domenici & the late Marilyn Kay (Wanless) Handy. Marilyn is survived by her husband Ronald L. Knudsen of Troy. She and Ron met in their first week of college and spent the next 45 loving years together. They were married June 2, 1984, in Champaign, Illinois. She is also survived by three sons, Jeffrey Knudsen & wife Rachel of Houston, Texas; Zachary Knudsen of St. Louis, Matthew Knudsen of San Francisco; daughter Emma Knudsen of Chicago; three sisters, Laurine Domenici & husband Jim Hatter of Alamo, California, Christina Gimondo of Springfield, and Leah Domenici of Oakland, California; and several nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by one brother Peter Domenici, Jr.; and a sister, Elena Domenici. Marilyn spent several years volunteering and teaching at Christ the King school in Springfield. More than anything, Marilyn loved being a mom and spending time with her husband and children. She loved walking outside, riding her bike, reading at the beach, and being with her dogs Casey, Kobie, and Henry.
A private family service will be held at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A celebration of life will be held in Springfield, Illinois at a later date. The family requests memorials to , in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020