Marilyn Elaine (Johnson) Harms 1926 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Marilyn Elaine (Johnson) Harms, 93, formerly of Loami, Illinois, passed away at 10:40 pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Marilyn was born September 20, 1926 in Girard, Illinois, to Paul E. and Alda (Fraley) Johnson. She was a 1944 graduate of Girard High School and married P.J. Harms on February 8, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 16, 1964.
Survivors include three daughters, Kathy Jo (Jerome "Jay") Watson of Springfield, Paula Jean (Burl) Milligan of Madisonville, KY and Mary Carol Burris of Loami; one brother, Larry Alan (Karla) Johnson of West Chester, OH; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, nephew and two nieces.
Marilyn retired from SIU School of Medicine where she worked in the Division of Neurology. She owned and operated Loami Grain Company and the family farm following the death of her husband.
She was a member of Girard Christian Church, Illinois Farm Bureau and the American Angus Auxiliary. She enjoyed her family, flower gardening, shopping and travel.
Private services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Burial will be at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Loami Fire Department, 110 South Main Street, Loami, IL 62661 or a . When you plan your spring flower gardening, please remember Marilyn.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020