Marilyn Fairfull
1934 - 2020
Virden, IL—Marilyn Jean Fairfull, 85, of Virden, died Saturday, September 5, 2020, at her residences surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn is survived by her children Connie (Kim) Ball, Bruce (Jill) Fairfull and LuAnn Braker as well as her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10am – 11am at Airsman-Calvert Funeral Home in Virden, IL with funeral service to follow.
To leave your condolence and for a full obituary please visit www.airsmancalvert.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
