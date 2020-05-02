|
|
Marilyn J. Crocher 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marilyn J. Crocher, 89, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born June 25, 1930, to Rayfeal and Edith (Entritcut) Pearce. She married Charles I Crocher on August 11, 1952, in Chicago. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter, Valerie Brown; and brothers, John Pearce and Robert Pearce.
Marilyn was a seamstress and employed with S.A. Barker as a salesperson for 20 years.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Coni), Gregory (Lisa) and Richard Crocher; daughter, Deborah Szweda; grandchildren, David Szweda, TJ Szweda, Stephanie (Joe) Williamson, Holly (Jordan) Boehs Abbie Crocher and Carlton Brown; brother, William Pearce; sisters, Judith Pierce and Nancy Watson; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020