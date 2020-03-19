|
|
Marilyn J. Riefler 1933 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Marilyn J. Riefler, 86, of Springfield, passed away at 5:05 am Monday, March 16, 2020 at Regency Care in Springfield.
She was born in Sikeston, MO June 23, 1933 the daughter of Charles F. and Ava (Joyce) Eaker. She married Edward Raymond Riefler in Sikeston, MO on June 12, 1955 and he preceded her in death October 16, 2007.
Marilyn retired from Springfield School District 186 where she served as a health Technician. She loved her family and was especially proud raising her six children. Marilyn loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed spending summers in the southwest. She majored in music in college and was an accomplished pianist. This passion was expressed to her children as they also took piano lessons. She was active with the cub scouts and girl scouts as her children were involved and the PTA. In later years, Marilyn enjoyed playing BINGO with her friends at Brenden Gardens and Regency.
Surviving are her six children: Charles "Chuck" (Judith) Riefler, Mark Riefler, and Scott Riefler, all of Springfield, IL, Linda (Raymond) Manskey of San Diego, CA, Douglas (Agnes) Riefler of Guam, and Janis Brandt of Minnesota. She has ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald C. Eaker of Sikeston, MO.
The family will hold a private graveside service in adhering to the gathering restrictions at this time. Pastor John McCorkle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the .
