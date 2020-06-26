Marilyn Joyce Hendricks
Marilyn Joyce Hendricks
Rusville, IL - Marilyn Joyce Hendricks, formerly of 87, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Worthington Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Worthington Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Worthington Funeral Home
331 West Washington Street
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-4342
