Marilyn Joyce Hendricks
Rusville, IL - Marilyn Joyce Hendricks, formerly of 87, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Rusville, IL - Marilyn Joyce Hendricks, formerly of 87, passed on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her home. Worthington Funeral Home in Rushville, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.