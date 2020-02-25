Home

Springfield, IL—Marilyn K. Knox, 73, of Springfield, died at 11:01 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Marilyn was born May 3, 1946, in Springfield, to Raymond and Enis Cimarossa Neff.
She graduated from Springfield High School and was employed with the State of Illinois Department of Revenue for 38 years. Marilyn was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed having her weekly "lunch dates" with her friends and family. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating and loved dogs. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Teresa) Mohan of Springfield; grandchildren, Troy and Samantha Mohan; great-grandchildren, Qwenten, Mekhi, and Kobe; and her significant other, Kenny Black of Springfield.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies. Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon officiating.
Please visit Butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
