|
|
Marilyn Kathryn Huss 1937 - 2019
Springfield, IL—On July 21, 2019, our beautiful, kind, brave mother, Marilyn Kathryn Huss, escorted by a choir of angels, passed away. She was born February 3, 1937 to Ed and Mildred Helregel in Sainte Marie, IL. She married John D. Huss, June 16, 1956 and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2006.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jim Helregel.
She is survived by four children, Dennis (Lori) Huss of New Berlin, Linda Huss of Chatham, Kate (Mark) Baker of Auburn, and Dave Huss of Springfield; grandchildren, Jenny (Seth) Reichart, Jason (Crystal) Huss, Chris Woods, Chad (Christi) Huss, Alyssa (Joel) Upton, Kolbe (Elizabeth) Huss; great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Jaren, Grayson, Chase, Harper, Ryland, Bella, Eela, Adalyn, Keona, and Jackson; sisters, Dorothy (Nick) Mathious and Judy (Gordon) Millsap; brothers Bob Helregel and Don (Sara) Helregel; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marilyn was a resident of Springfield, formerly of Loami, where she lived as a homemaker. She is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Chatham and formerly a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Berlin.
Marilyn lived for her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was also a professional cake decorator and made the best rhubarb pie, banana bread, and grape jelly. Even fried chicken was not a challenge for her.
Cremation rites were accorded prior to services.
Memorial Gathering: 4-7 pm, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with a prayer service to be held at 3:45 pm.
Memorial Mass: 10 am, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father John Nolan officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church or Springfield Right to Life.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019