Marilyn Leonard 1931 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—Marilyn Leonard, 87, of Illiopolis, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn was born on November 3, 1931, in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Glenn and Opal (Pope) Moomey. She married Tom Leonard on July 7, 1951 celebrating over 68 years together.
Marilyn graduated from Tri-City High School in 1949 and was a member of the American Legion auxiliary. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, traveling, vacationing in Texas and was a great cook.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack Moomey; one sister, JoAnne Blackwell; and one grandson, Ryan Leonard.
She is survived by her husband Tom; twin sons, Gary (Wendy) Leonard of Pleasanton, KS and Larry (Jackie) Leonard of Rochester; two daughters, Annette (Mark) Bottrell of Mt. Auburn and Shelly (Dennis) Page of Buffalo; one brother, Bob Moomey of Scottsdale, AZ.; five grandsons; two step-grandsons; three great granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home in Illiopolis. Burial will follow at Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 432 Seventh St., Illiopolis, IL 62539 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019