Marilyn M. Coleman 1928 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Marilyn M. Coleman, 90 of Chatham died at 6:08 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born August 13, 1928 in Montrose, IL to Theodore and Tressa (Scott) Poehler. She married Dale Coleman and he preceded her in death in 1983. Also preceding her in death were her parents and three brothers, Eugene, Lloyd and Theo Poehler.
Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Patricia (John) Kennedy and Teresa M. Coleman both of Springfield; two grandsons, Adam and Zachariah Kennedy and one sister, Rhea Baker of Bloomington.
Marilyn was a registered nurse who earned her certificate in nursing from Eastern Illinois University and then went to St. Louis University to earn her R.N.
Visitation: 5:00-6:30 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Funeral Service: 6:30 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield with Fr. John Nolan officiating.
Graveside Service: 12:00 pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National M.S. Society or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019