Marilyn R. Piland 1930 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Marilyn R. Piland, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:35 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln. She was born on February 25, 1930 in Hutchinson, KS to Walter and Pearl (Rose) Fritzemeier.
She was survived by a daughter, Sue Anne Law of Springfield; son, Terry (Jane) Piland of Rescue, CA; three grandchildren, Sheila Castleberry, Clint (Margie) Law and Emily Piland; ten great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; one sister, Glenda (Vic) Deacon of California and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jerry; one sister, Sheryl Fenstad and two brothers, Duane and Ronald Fritzemeier
Marilyn was a member of Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, a founding member of Enos Park Neighborhood Improvement Association in 1989, Christian Professional Business Women's Association, Historical Preservation Association, Shalom Neighborhood of Hope, Secretary of the Democrat Party and a devout North end Democrat. She volunteered at Kumler Food Pantry and the Springfield Art Association.
Marilyn retired as a printer from the State Journal Register after 34 years of service.
The family will host a Memorial at 1:00 pm, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, 501 W. Elliott Avenue, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elliott Avenue Baptist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019