Marilyn "Jane" Underkofler
Chatham, IL - Marilyn "Jane" Underkofler, 85, died at 12:10 a.m. on June 18, 2020, at The Bridge Care Suites. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
Chatham, IL - Marilyn "Jane" Underkofler, 85, died at 12:10 a.m. on June 18, 2020, at The Bridge Care Suites. The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. 217-523-4646
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.